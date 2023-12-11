Lippin Group Elevates 3 Execs to Office of the Chairman

The Lippin Group, an entertainment industry publicity and communications company, said it promoted three top executives to a new office of the chairman.

Chairman and CEO Dick Lippin named Matt Biscuiti, Kevin Broderick and Katie Fuchs to be members of the new office of the chairman. Each of the execs was also named to the new title of managing director. They had been executive VPs at the firm.

The executives will continue to maintain all client account responsibilities and will report directly to Lippin, with Broderick based in the company's Los Angeles headquarters, and Biscuiti and Fuchs leading The Lippin Group's New York office.

“Katie, Kevin and Matt each have a wealth of talent and experience that they will leverage to build upon the agency’s legacy to serve our current clients, find new business opportunities, and develop the next generation of our team,” Lippin said. “All have been with the agency for more than a decade, during which they have shown significant growth in their careers, developed a deep understanding of the industry, and established strong relationships with clients, press and staff alike.”

This new structure will allow Lippin to concentrate on strategic issues, including the company’s TLG Connect consulting practice, while placing everyday business activities in capable hands, he said.

Buscuiti joined Lippin in 2004. Fuchs and Broderick came aboard in 2011.

Lippin noted that the company, like the industry, has gone through challenging times.

“Through two industry strikes and a global pandemic, we were forced to spend a lot of time determining the best model for our company moving forward,“ Lippin said, “We have not only had success despite these challenges, but also seen our business activity increase significantly to the point where today we are operating at an extremely high level and adding more staff while extending our expertise in growing areas such as podcasting, FAST and AI. Despite belt-tightening and staff cuts happening particularly at the bigger corporations, the value of marketing has never been more evident.”