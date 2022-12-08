The Lippin Group Promotes Three to President

The Lippin Group has promoted senior executives Pam Golum to president, global entertainment; Jim Benson to president, corporate communications, West Coast; and Jennifer Price-Keith to president, television and events, the Los Angeles-based strategic communications consultancy said Thursday. All three will continue to report to Chairman-CEO Dick Lippin.

Additionally, Nazli Simno has been elevated to VP, business operations, reporting to CFO Shelly Saarela.

In their new roles, Golum, Benson and Price-Keith will each continue working closely with the company's teams across its three offices -- Benson collaborating with senior corporate communications executives including Don Ciaramella, president, corporate communications, East Coast; Debbie Lawrence, managing director, London; as well as Matt Biscuiti in New York and Kevin Broderick in Los Angeles. Similarly, Golum and Price will continue working with senior consumer executives Katie Fuchs in New York, Jeanne O'Keefe and Alex Uliantzeff in Los Angeles.

"I consider myself very fortunate that I have a team of exceptional professionals who are not only exceedingly talented in what they do but have been with me for 15 years or more," said Lippin in a statement. "Together, we have built an international agency with a longstanding and superb client list spanning the globe, operating activities that touch every major platform in the entertainment industry and, most importantly, a high degree of credibility for our integrity and delivering on what we promise."

Golum, who has served as president, entertainment, West Coast, since 2007, joined The Lippin Group at its inception in 1986 and has since served as the point person for many high-profile clients including Dick Wolf’s Law & Order, Chicago and FBI brands from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. She has played a significant role in expanding the client base of the agency, which has represented nearly 650 network, streaming and syndicated series from studios and many independent production companies – including scores of titles for the past three decades. Her new responsibilities come as demand grows for economical, publicity-generated earned media, both at home and abroad.

Benson, formerly executive VP of The Lippin Group, joined the firm in 2007 after overseeing corporate communications and publicity for Universal/Studio USA’s domestic and international television divisions, as well as covering television as a reporter at Variety, Los Angeles bureau chief at Broadcasting & Cable (B&C) and as a reporter/ syndicated columnist for the Los Angeles Daily News. Having developed and executed successful strategic trade and business PR campaigns for corporate clients across all sectors and genres, Benson remains heavily focused on retaining and representing a rapidly growing range of domestic and international studios involved in the production, distribution and commissioning of intellectual property across streaming, broadcast and theatrical platforms. He represents broadcasters as well as companies involved in entertainment-related technologies.

Price-Keith joined the firm in 1993 as an assistant and rose through the ranks. She has managed all publicity aspects for major events including the Emmy Awards, People's Choice Awards, Daytime Emmy Awards, among many others. She also has developed and executed original drama, comedy and kids' series campaigns for network, cable and streaming platforms; and created strategic campaigns for clients and their brands to stand out in a highly competitive marketplace, with a special focus on creating greater brand awareness, equity and enhanced business opportunities for many diverse organizations. These have included the NAACP Image Awards, ALMA Awards and producing the annual MLK Community Healthcare "Dream Show" for KTLA, among many others.

Simno, who joined The Lippin Group in 2008 and earned a master's degree in public administration from California State University, Northridge, holds a range of responsibilities including office financial management and employee administration. She will continue working closely with Saarela. ■