Lionsgate Television To Develop Series Based On ‘Vanity Fair’ Hostage Series

Lionsgate Television said it has optioned journalist Adam Ciralsky’s recent Vanity Fair article on the work of the U.S. Special envoy for hostage affairs and plans to develop a series created by Alexi Hawley, showrunner of The Rookie, a Lionsgate show that airs on ABC.

The series will follow one fictionalized hostage situation each season.

“In just the past few days, we’ve seen this piece resonate with Vanity Fair readers globally,” said Scott Herbst, executive VP and Head of Scripted Development for Lionsgate Television. “We’ve assembled a top-tier creative team to bring audiences a series inspired by the team that has impacted the lives of numerous hostages.”

In addition to Hawley, whose Perfectman Pictures will produce the series alongside P3 Media, Ciralsky and Gene Klein will executive produce.

“It’s an honor to create a show based on Adam’s riveting article, fictionalizing the high-stakes, exhaustive and emotional efforts to bring America’s hostages home,” said Hawley.

Ciralsky and Klein produce The Recruit under their P3 Media banner. The company’s upcoming feature documentary Take No Prisoners focuses on Washington’s efforts to free Americans held hostage abroad.

“Gene and I are thrilled to be reunited with Alexi and our talented partners at Lionsgate,” said Ciralsky. “Having collaborated on two amazing seasons of The Recruit, we know Alexi to be a singular voice and the perfect person to bring this show to life.”

Lionsgate Television also recently said it is developing a series based on the gambling scandal surrounding baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani and the first English-language series adaptation of Park Chan-wook’s acclaimed film Oldboy.