Lionsgate Signs New Deal With Distribution Head Jim Packer
Long-term deal comes as library revenue nearly doubles to $800 million
Lionsgate said it signed a new long-term employment agreement with Jim Packer, the company’s president of worldwide television distribution.
Under Packer, the revenue Lionsgate generates by licensing original TV shows, movies and library content has topped $1 billion, with library revenue nearly doubling to nearly $800 million last year.
“Jim and his team have built Lionsgate into a global licensing powerhouse whose content touches virtually every platform in the world,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “He is a world-class executive, a respected leader and a trusted partner whose entrepreneurial drive and knowledge of the changing face of the content business will continue to be an important part of moving our company forward.”
Before joining Lionsgate in 2011, Packer served as President of MGM’s worldwide television and digital operations. Prior to that, he was an executive with The Walt Disney Company managing the distribution and syndication of Disney content.
Recent content deals for Lionsgate include licensing The Continental, the John Wick TV origin story, to Peacock, landing Ghosts at Paramount Plus and Schitt’s Creek at Hulu. Lionsgate also sold a package of movies to Tubi. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
