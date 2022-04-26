Roku Gets Output Deal For Lionsgate Theatrical Films

Lionsgate said it signed a deal that will bring its theatrical films to Roku’s free, ad supported The Roku Channel.

Beginning with Lionsgate’s 2022 releases, The Roku Channel will get two separate windows for each film, the first will be exclusive and start immediately after the first window on Starz, a division of Lionsgate.

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with our longstanding partner Lionsgate to provide our audience with exclusive first-time, free access to Lionsgate’s theatrical slate,” said Rob Holmes, VP of programming at Roku. “This innovative approach creates value for both parties, and most importantly provides the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel with the opportunity to enjoy these compelling titles via this unique window.”

Films covered in the output deal include John Wick: Chapter Four; Expendables 4, Borderlands, White Bird: A Wonder Story and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

“This agreement affirms the great demand for first-run studio movies across a broad array of platforms,” said Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer. “This partnership with The Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs.”■