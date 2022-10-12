Linsanity Detailed in HBO Documentary ‘38 at the Garden’

Animation of Jeremy Lin from '38 at the Garden.'

38 at the Garden, a short documentary about basketball star Jeremy Lin (opens in new tab), premieres on HBO October 11. Lin, an undrafted Asian-American Harvard grad, broke out in the NBA in 2012, sparking what was known as Linsanity. Scoring 38 points at Madison Square Garden against the Los Angeles Lakers made him a household name.

(Image credit: HBO)

“A decade later, Lin’s stature as a groundbreaking, cultural icon stands in stark relief to the recent hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community,” said HBO. “38 at the Garden recognizes a pivotal moment in time for Lin and celebrates a phenomenon that was bigger than basketball for the world.”

The 40-minute film is directed by Frank Chi. Lisa Ling is an executive producer and Samir Hernandez and Travon Free produce.

After his time with the Knicks, Lin played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. He began playing in China in 2019.

Lin speaks in the film, as do Lisa Ling, comedians Ronny Chieng, Jenny Yang and Hasan Minhaj, and former Knicks teammates Tyson Chandler and Iman Shumpert.

38 at the Garden is a Mr. Fahrenheit and GTG Entertainment production. Executive producing with Ling are Patricia Sun, Brandon Chu, Kai Huang, Mike Lee, Dave Lu and Paul Sri. Bentley Weiner exec produces for HBO. ■