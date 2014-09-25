Jeremy Lin Joins Whistle Sports Network

Whistle Sports Network announced Thursday Los Angeles Lakers guard Jeremy Lin will join the sports-focused digital network.

Lin’s YouTube channel has near 400,000 subscribers and will now be part of the Whistle Sports brand.

"I'm blessed to have some of the most supportive and engaged fans in the world," said Lin. "Joining Whistle Sports provides my fans with a wider network of content possibilities. The Whistle has grown by millions of subscribers this year, has great momentum, and is expanding rapidly internationally. I'm looking forward to growing with them."

Whistle Sports president Jeff Urban estimates only 30 athletes in the world currently have their own active YouTube channel.

"Jeremy Lin is more than an elite athlete and role model with a global following. He's also incredibly talented when it comes to making compelling content that people enjoy sharing," said Urban. "We're excited to have him as part of the team and to be able to work for and with him."

Whistle Sports launched in January and counts the NFL, PGA, MLB, Major League Lacrosse and NASCAR among its investors and content partners. The network currently has 7.5 million subscribers and passed the billion views mark across its library of content.