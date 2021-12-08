‘Like Mother, Like Daughter?’ on Discovery Plus Jan. 8

Like Mother, Like Daughter? debuts on Discovery Plus Jan. 8. The docuseries, which has OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) overseeing production, follows six pairs of mothers and daughters who embark on a three-week retreat to address their broken relationships.

“Emotions run high as healing these relationships exposes long-kept secrets, reopening old wounds and revealing deep seated issues,” goes the show description. “With the help of family therapists Dr. Cynthia Powell-Hicks and Dr. Allycin Powell-Hicks--a mother/daughter duo themselves who can uniquely relate to the dynamics--the women work together to address trauma and cultivate the skills necessary to have a healthy, loving relationship with each other. For some, this journey may seem impossible and for others, it’s a life changing experience.”

New episodes air weekly on Discovery Plus.

Like Mother, Like Daughter? is executive produced by Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross and Jonathan Singer of Bunim/Murray Productions in partnership with d+ and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. ■