'The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles' Coming to Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has ordered two more seasons of The Real World Homecoming. The Real World Homecoming: New York premiered in March. The second season will reunite original cast members from The Real World: Los Angeles, which aired on MTV in 1993, this fall. The original cast included Jon Brennan, Beth Stolarczyk, Aaron Behle and Irene Berrera.

Details about the third season have not been announced. The third season of the original series was set in San Francisco.

“After spending decades apart, the roommates will reconnect to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and they’ll discover, once again, what happens when people stop being polite … and start getting real,” said Paramount Plus.

The Real World, created by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim of Bunim/Murray Productions, premiered in 1992.

Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and James Knox are executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions.