Lifetime Orders Final ‘Flowers in the Attic’ Film

Lifetime has given a greenlight to Seeds of Yesterday, the fourth and final film based on the series of V.C. Andrews novels that began with Flowers in the Attic.

The move comes just more than one month after the network ordered the third film in the series, If There Be Thorns. Both films are scheduled to premiere in 2015 on Lifetime.

Flowers in the Atticpremiered in January, drawing 6.1 million viewers live-plus-same day, the most for a Lifetime original movie since 2012’s Steel Magnolias. The sequel, Petals on the Wind, drew 3.4 million viewers in May.

Seeds of Yesterday will be produced by A+E Studios, directed by Shawn Ku and written by Darren Stein.