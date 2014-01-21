‘Flowers in the Attic’ Draws 6.1 Million Viewers

The premiere of Lifetime original movie Flowers in the Attic drew 6.1 million total viewers Saturday night, according to Nielsen Research fast cable national ratings—the most total viewers for an original cable movie since Lifetime’s Steel Magnolias in 2012.

Based on the novel by V.C. Andrews, Flowers drew 2.6 million viewers ages 25-54 and 2 million women 25-54. It drew 2.4 million viewers ages 18-49 and 1.9 million women 18-49.

Flowers will be rebroadcast Saturday at 10 p.m. Lifetime is currently developing a sequel titled Petals in the Wind.