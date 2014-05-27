Lifetime’s ‘Petals in the Wind’ Draws 3.4M Viewers

Lifetime’s original movie Petals in the Wind—a sequel to the network’s Flowers in the Attic—drew 3.4 million total viewers Monday night, according to Nielsen’s live-plus-same day ratings.

The viewership was down 44% from January’s broadcast of Flowers, which at 6.1 million total viewers was Lifetime’s most watched original movie since 2012’s Steel Magnolias.

Based on a novel by V.C. Andrews, and starring Heather Graham and Ellen Burstyn, Petals averaged 1.5 million adults 18-49, 1.5 million adults 25-54, 1.2 million women 18-49 and 1.3 million women 25-54.

Lifetime plans to broadcast Petals again Tuesday night at 7 and Wednesday night at 8, with the latter encore to be followed by a broadcast of Flowers.