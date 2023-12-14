Lifetime Gives Military Spouses Its Annual 'Gift Of A Lifetime'

Military spouses get a night out as their 'Gift of a Lifetime'

A+E Networks’ Lifetime this year gave 11 military spouses this year’s Gift of a Lifetime, treating them to a day of pampering a glamor.

Gift of a Lifetime is the network’s annual initiative that picks a single deserving woman and thanks her for her selflessness during the year.

This year, working with the non-profit Blue Star Families and DirecTV a whole squad were honored.

On their special day, the women were treated to a festive tea, got hair and makeup and designer gowns to hit the red carpet staffed with the stars of Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movies.

The end of the day, each Blue Star spouse got a gift basket to thank them for their dedication and resiliency.

Hairroin Salon provided hair services. LuxAnthropy provided outfits for the spouses. And gifts were provided by Ninth House Films, Bag Smart, Cameron Hughes Wines, Dearfoams, Dine Brands, In Good Taste, Kendra Scott, Rumpl, Sephora, Simple Modern, Target and WanderFull.

The event at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills was produced by Rheefined Company.

The event was filmed and will be shown on Lifetime and across the network’s social and digital platforms.