Lifetime, A&E, History to Simulcast 'Bonnie & Clyde' Miniseries

The tale about the Barrows and the Parkers will get the family treatment on A+E Networks' flagship services.

In a first for the programmer, Lifetime, A&E and History will simulcast the four-hour, two-night miniseries Bonnie & Clyde on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. (ET/PT).

History has enjoyed big-time succcess recently with miniseries: The network's 2012 three-installment Hatfields & McCoys was the most-watched miniseries in cable history averaging some 13 million watchers, while its 2013 five-parter, The Bible, averaged more than 10 million viewers.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Bonnie & Clyde stars Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild) and Holliday Grainger (The Borgias) in the title roles of Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker, the infamous Depression-era outlaw couple.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.