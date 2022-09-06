‘Lies, Politics and Democracy’ Kicks Off ‘Frontline’ Season

Frontline has its season premiere on PBS September 6, as Lies, Politics and Democracy airs. PBS describes the two-hour documentary as “an investigation of the political leaders and the choices they made at key points that have undermined and threatened American democracy. Veteran Frontline filmmaker Michael Kirk and his award-winning team examine how elected officials fed lies about the 2020 election, indulged authoritarian impulses and embraced rhetoric that led to political violence.”

Frontline executive producer Raney Aronson-Rath shared on Twitter, “Tonight's 2-hour season premiere examines how years of decisions from political leaders have threatened the stability of American democracy. By the end of 'Lies, Politics and Democracy,' you will understand that this crisis is far from over."

The producers on Lies, Politics and Democracy are Michael Kirk, Mike Wiser and Vanessa Fica.

WGBH Boston produces Frontline. ■