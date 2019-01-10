Levine, Winograde Named Showtime Co-Presidents of Entertainment

Gary Levine, Showtime president of programming, and Jana Winograde, Showtime president of business operations, West Coast, have been promoted to co-presidents of entertainment at Showtime Networks. Both will be responsible for developing and supervising all aspects of Showtime Networks programming across all genres. They will oversee the company’s production, program operations, business affairs, casting, scheduling, research and home entertainment, and be liaisons to CBS Corporation’s international and domestic distribution groups.

Winograde will also join the board of Smithsonian Networks.

Both continue to report to David Nevins, chief creative officer at CBS Corp. and chairman and CEO at Showtime Networks.

“Gary and Jana are peerless in their roles. Both command great respect from their colleagues inside and outside the company, and they have been key in driving our growth,” said Nevins. “As we invest more deeply in creating world-class content for our audiences, this new structure positions us strongly for the future of our business.”

Levine came to Showtime as head of original programming in 2001. Prior to joining Showtime, Levine headed development at Warner Brothers Television, Witt-Thomas Productions and ABC (drama).

Winograde joined Showtime in 2017 after 23 years at ABC Entertainment in numerous senior roles, including executive VP, head of business operations.

In addition to the Levine and Winograde moves, Amy Israel has been promoted to executive VP, scripted programming, and Vinnie Malhotra has been promoted to executive VP, non-fiction programming. Both will report to Levine and Winograde. Israel will be responsible for the development and creative oversight of Showtime original scripted series.

Malhotra will take an expanded role as the creative force behind the development and production of the network’s original unscripted and documentary programming, as well as all documentary theatrical releases. He will also develop and produce scripted programming based on real-life events and newsmakers.

“Amy and Vinnie have both been major forces behind the exceptional scripted and non-fiction programming that have shaped what Showtime is today,” Nevins said. “Each has tremendous instincts for the creators and stories that define cutting-edge television, and the proven ability to bring them to fruition. It is exciting for me to see them take on greater roles at the network.”