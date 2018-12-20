Showtime Orders Seventh Season of ‘Ray Donovan’

Showtime has ordered a seventh season of drama Ray Donovan. Liev Schreiber plays Donovan, a fixer for celebs and moguls.

Production starts in the spring in New York.

Jon Voight is also in the cast.

Season six started Oct. 28. It shows Donovan in New York. After his life was saved by a Staten Island cop named Mac, played by Domenick Lombardozzi, Ray must navigate the complicated debts and emotions that grew out of that relationship while also trying to save the mayoral campaign of Anita Novak, played by Lola Glaudini, the candidate favored by media mogul Sam Winslow (Susan Sarandon).

On the family front, Mickey (Voight) is hunting down Ray to seek revenge and Ray struggles to cope after his daughter Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) tells him that she must break away from Donovan and the havoc in his life.

A Showtime production, Ray Donovan also stars Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Devon Bagby and Graham Rogers. The show is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro, and was created by Ann Biderman.