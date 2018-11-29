'Desus & Mero' to Premiere on Showtime Feb. 21

Showtime will debut Desus & Mero, starring Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Thursday, Feb. 21. Airing at 11 p.m., it is a half-hour series and represents Showtime’s first weekly late-night talk show. The program will see the hosts “speaking off the cuff and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more,” in Showtime’s words.

Produced by JAX Media, Desus & Mero will be executive produced by Nice, Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.

The pair, whose given names are Daniel Baker (Desus) and Joel Martinez (Mero), previously had a show on Viceland.

When Showtime first announced the program, David Nevins, president and CEO of Showtime Networks, said Desus and Mero “have knockout comedic voices, they’re brilliant interviewers and they always have a unique take on culture both high and low.