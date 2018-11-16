‘SMILF’ Back on Showtime Jan. 20

Showtime comedy SMILF starts season two Sunday, Jan. 20. Frankie Shaw is the creator, executive producer, showrunner and star.

SMILF is a raw look at the life of a single mom. Filmed on location in Boston, the new season finds Bridgette focusing on her future, while attempting to atone for past misdeeds. She works for narcissistic boss Ally (guest star Connie Britton). Bridgette’s mother Tutu (Rosie O’Donnell) rallies from a heartbreaking setback punctuated by the presence of her co-dependent younger sister Jackie (Sherie Rene Scott). Ex-boyfriend Rafi (Miguel Gomez) and his girlfriend Nelson Rose (Samara Weaving) grow closer, while Eliza (Raven Goodwin) deals with family drama.

Season two guest stars include Melanie Griffith as Nelson Rose’s free-spirited mother Enid, Claudia O’Doherty as Nelson’s disillusioned sister, Winnie, and Ally Sheedy as Bridgette’s midwife, Fiona. Additional guest stars include Stormy Daniels, Ari Graynor and Dan Aid.

Shaw will also direct several episodes, while Kerry Washington and Cate Shortland too will direct.

Executive producing alongside Shaw are Michael London, Lee Eisenberg and Scott King. The series is produced by Allyce Ozarski and Zach Strauss. SMILF is produced by ABC Signature Studios as a co-production with Showtime.