'Leverage' to Begin Syndie Run Sept. 15

Electric Entertainment's drama series Leverage will begin its syndication run Saturday, Sept. 15.

Distributor Trifecta Entertainment & Media has cleared the TNT drama in over 95% the U.S., including CBS owned stations as their launch group, as well as Sinclair and Hearst stations.

"We have been thrilled and honored by the millions of viewers who have tuned in over the years to be a part of our loyal Leverage fan base," said Dean Devlin, Electric Entertainment's CEO and the show's executive producer. "Now through syndication, we look forward to introducing the Leverage high-tech heist team to an even larger audience starting this September."