LeVar Burton Narrates Spelling Bee Special ‘Road to the Bee’

LeVar Burton narrates Road to the Bee, a one-hour special about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, on Ion and Bounce May 26. Burton is host of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which begins May 31. The semifinals air live-to-tape on Ion and Bounce June 1 and the finals are on the two networks June 2.

Ion Plus and Bounce XL will stream the competition.

Scripps owns Ion and Bounce.

Burton's TV credits include Roots, Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee began airing on ESPN in 1994. The event did not happen, due to the pandemic, in 2020, and this year’s event is the first one on Ion and Bounce.

“Road to the Bee goes behind the scenes with officials and 10 of this year’s regional competitors for a rare, inside look at the time, effort and, yes, practice, which goes into preparing for the nearly 100-year-old academic competition,” said Scripps. “It includes perspectives from those who support spellers, including family and members of the community. The special also includes a look at the event’s rich history, a visit with 2021 champion Zaila Avant-garde and the story behind the Bee’s infamous bell.”

The special airs on Newsy, also part of Scripps, May 29, June 3 and June 5.

The Scripps Spelling Bee launched in 1925. ■