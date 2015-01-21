Leno on Cosby Allegations: ‘I Don’t Know Why It’s So Hard to Believe Women’

Miami Beach, Fla. – Comedian and former longtime Tonight Show host Jay Leno let rip a strong statement in support of the women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault at the tail end of a Q&A at the NATPE conference in Miami Wednesday afternoon.

“I don’t know why it’s so hard to believe women,” Leno said in response to moderator and comedian Tom Papa’s last question, about Leno’s response to the allegations against Cosby. “You go to Saudi Arabia and need two women to testify. Here you need 25.”

Leno also decried the lack of diversity among late night hosts. Papa asked him about the impact of the proliferation of late night offerings. Leno’s response: It looks like more of the same, “more white guys,” with the exception of Larry Wilmore, who Leno said he thinks is great. Wilmore took a similar stance on the Cosby topic in his second episode of The Nightly Show on Comedy Central.

“I’m really disappointed that there isn’t more diversity in late night comedy,” Leno said, adding, “It’s a good time for female comedians. I’m surprised there’s not more of them.”