Lena Dunham, Husband Are Behind Netflix Rom-Com ‘Too Much’

Lena Dunham and husband Luis Felber are producing the series Too Much for Netflix. Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe are in the cast.

The show centers on Jessica, played by Stalter, a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship. She takes a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude, until she meets Felix (Sharpe). “Now they have to ask themselves: Do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?” asks Netflix, who calls the series “an expat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is.”

“This is a show that is very close to my heart — created with my husband Luis, cast with my favorite actors — the geniuses that are Meg and Will, along with a bevy of friends — and partnering again with Working Title, who are behind the romantic comedies that formed me,” Dunham said. “Netflix has been so deeply supportive of the vision, which is to create a romantic comedy that makes us root for love, brings joy but also has the jagged edges of life.”

Dunham created HBO comedy Girls and directed the films Tiny Furniture and Catherine Called Birdy.

There will be 10 episodes. Production begins in the U.K. in 2024. Too Much will be produced by Working Title Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, and Dunham’s Good Thing Going.

Dunham and Felber are the creators. Dunham will direct and the series will feature original music from Felber.

The pair executive produces with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Michael P. Cohen, Surian Fletcher-Jones and Bruce Eric Kaplan.