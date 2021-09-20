‘Genera+ion’ Won’t See Season Two on HBO Max

HBO Max dramedy Genera+ion will not see season two on the network. The Zelda Barnz series, about high school students exploring modern sexuality, premiered March 11.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Genera+ion,” said HBO Max in a statement. “We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.”

Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Chase Sui Wonders are in the cast.

Genera+ion is created by Zelda Barnz & Daniel Barnz and is executive produced by Daniel Barnz, Ben Barnz and Zelda Barnz for We’re Not Brothers Productions, Lena Dunham for Good Thing Going Productions, Sharr White and John Melfi.

Zelda was 19 when the show launched. Daniel and Ben Barnz are her fathers. Zelda called Lena Dunham “an amazing mentor” on the project.

“Genera+ion, much like other teen-themed series from HBO like Euphoria, doesn’t sugarcoat the experiences of its teen protagonists, but instead gives an often dark but refreshing look at a diverse group of vibrant, troubled, sometimes excessive, social-media driven and ultimately impressive young people,” said a review in Multichannel News.