'Legend of the Seeker' Renewed For Season Two

Disney-ABC Domestic Television has renewed its fantasy action hour, Legend of the Seeker, on Tribune Broadcasting’s owned stations for next fall, according to Disney-ABC Domestic Television Distribution President Janice Marinelli.

Tribune, which has operated as partner to Disney-ABC on the show from the beginning, owns stations in seven of the top ten markets and representing 35% of the country.

Legend of the Seeker, starring Craig Horner and Bridget Regan, has averaged between a 1.6 and 1.9 live plus same day national household rating since its Nov. 1 premiere. The show is produced by ABC Studios. Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, Spider- Man 2, Spider-Man 3 and The Evil Dead), Rob Tapert (The Grudge, Xena: Warrior Princess, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Cleopatra 2525), Joshua Donen (The Quick and the Dead), Ned Nalle (production executive for Xena: Warrior Princess and Hercules: The Legendary Journeys) and Ken Biller (Star Trek: Voyager and Six Degrees) serve as executive producers.