'Legend of the Seeker' Premiere Draws Viewers

Disney-ABC’s new, first-run weekly hour, Legend of the Seeker, turned in respectable premiere ratings, improving its time periods by an average of 15% compared to the prior month. Legend of the Seeker scored a 1.5 rating/3 share primary-run average among 54 metered markets.



The results are particularly noteworthy considering the show faced strong competition from a dramatic college football game in which number-seven ranked Texas Tech beat cross-state rival and number-one ranked University of Texas in, literally, the final second of the game.



In top markets, Legend of the Seeker improved time periods by 14% on Tribune-owned KPIX New York, 80% on Tribune-owned WGN Chicago, 117% on Hearst-Argyle-owned WCVB Boston, 30% on Gannett-owned WATL Atlanta, 67% on Tribune-owned WDCW Washington, D.C., and 33% on Tribune-owned KIAH Houston.



The show’s performance improved 21% from Saturday to Sunday, moving from a 1.4/3 on Saturday, Nov. 1, to a 1.7/3 on Sunday, Nov. 2



In key demographics, Legend of the Seeker improved Oct. 2008 time periods by as much as 40% among men 25-54, 25% among men 18-49 and 20% among women 18-49, among all airings of the show.