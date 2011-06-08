LeezaGibbons to Co-Host 'America Now'
Popular TV
personality Leeza Gibbons has signed on to co-host Raycom Media/ITV Studio
America's daily version of America Now, it was announced Wednesday.
Gibbons will host
alongside Bill Rancic, the original Apprentice and husband of E! News
host Giuliana Rancic. America Now, already a popular weekend show is
launching a new daily version beginning in September. The 30-minute news
program will touch on lifestyle topics, including health, beauty, finance,
family and more.
"Leeza's extensive
background as a talk show host, news reporter and social advocate makes her the
ideal partner for us," said Paul Buccieri, CEO/President, ITV Studios America.
Gibbons' career
includes being the host of Extra, co-host of Entertainment Tonight
and being the EP and host of her own syndicated talk show, Leeza.
Currently she hosts My Generation a nationally syndicated talk show on
PBS.
"I'm thrilled to
return to television with a program that is meant to enhance the lives of
viewers with information they can put to use immediately," said Gibbons. "If we
can help deliver succinct tools and advice that make viewers smarter, safer,
stronger and more empowered, then we've done our jobs."
America Now will premiere September
12.
