LeezaGibbons to Co-Host 'America Now'

Popular TV

personality Leeza Gibbons has signed on to co-host Raycom Media/ITV Studio

America's daily version of America Now, it was announced Wednesday.

Gibbons will host

alongside Bill Rancic, the original Apprentice and husband of E! News

host Giuliana Rancic. America Now, already a popular weekend show is

launching a new daily version beginning in September. The 30-minute news

program will touch on lifestyle topics, including health, beauty, finance,

family and more.

"Leeza's extensive

background as a talk show host, news reporter and social advocate makes her the

ideal partner for us," said Paul Buccieri, CEO/President, ITV Studios America.

Gibbons' career

includes being the host of Extra, co-host of Entertainment Tonight

and being the EP and host of her own syndicated talk show, Leeza.

Currently she hosts My Generation a nationally syndicated talk show on

PBS.

"I'm thrilled to

return to television with a program that is meant to enhance the lives of

viewers with information they can put to use immediately," said Gibbons. "If we

can help deliver succinct tools and advice that make viewers smarter, safer,

stronger and more empowered, then we've done our jobs."

America Now will premiere September

12.