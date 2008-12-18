'Law & Order: SVU' Strip Clears 92% Of Country

Law & Order: Special Victims has been cleared in 92% of the country for its syndicated strip debut next fall.



The show will be "stripped"--air Monday-Friday. It is already in its second year of syndicated weekend runs.



Station groups buying the weekday version include Fox, CBS, LIN, Meredith, Hearst and Media General.



For the last week of November, the weekend show recorded its season-high household ratings, according to NBC U, with a 3.9 (5.3 million viewers). It is the top off-network, weekend drama in the 18-49 demo, according to the distributor.



The show is in its tenth season on NBC.