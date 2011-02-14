'Law & Order: Criminal Intent' Returns As Syndie Strip This Fall

NBC Universal's Law & Order: Criminal Intent is returning to broadcast syndication as a strip starting this fall, the syndicator said Monday (Feb. 14). The show, which for the first time is being offered as a two-hour block, has been sold to stations covering more than 90% of the country, including broadcast groups Fox, CBS, Sinclair, Hearst, LIN and Local TV.

Criminal Intent is currently airing on MyNetwork TV and USA, although it previously aired as a syndicated strip from 2007 to 2009. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which currently airs in broadcast syndication, is ending that run for now and expected to take CI's place on My Network TV, although that deal is not confirmed.

Law & Order, the first of the franchise, is cleared in well over 90% of the country to premiere on weekends this fall, marking the mothership's first shot at broadcast syndication, although it's long been a cable staple.

Law & Order: Criminal Intent is produced by Wolf Films and Universal Cable Productions. The show was created and executive produced by Dick Wolf, and was developed by Rene Balcer.