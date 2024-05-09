‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Moves to Peacock

Law & Order: Organized Crime is moving from NBC to Peacock for season five. The Dick Wolf drama follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they take on rough criminal syndicates.

Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, a role he originated on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Matt Olmstead and Ilene Chaiken created the series with Wolf. John Shiban is returning as showrunner.

The season four finale is on NBC May 16, and streams on Peacock a day later.

Wolf, Shiban, Paul Cabbad, Jon Cassar, Arthur Forney, Christopher Meloni and Peter Jankowski executive produce Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The show is produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment. It premiered in 2021.