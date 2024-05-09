‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Moves to Peacock
Four seasons on NBC for Dick Wolf show
Law & Order: Organized Crime is moving from NBC to Peacock for season five. The Dick Wolf drama follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they take on rough criminal syndicates.
Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, a role he originated on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Matt Olmstead and Ilene Chaiken created the series with Wolf. John Shiban is returning as showrunner.
The season four finale is on NBC May 16, and streams on Peacock a day later.
Wolf, Shiban, Paul Cabbad, Jon Cassar, Arthur Forney, Christopher Meloni and Peter Jankowski executive produce Law & Order: Organized Crime.
The show is produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment. It premiered in 2021.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.