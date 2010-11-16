Lavelle Named SVP, Distribution at ATI

Gene

Lavelle has been named senior vice president of distribution at Associated

Television International, said James Romanovich, ATI's president of worldwide

media and entertainment.

Lavelle

will oversee the company's syndication division and contribute to sales to the international

and ancillary markets.

Lavelle most recently was VP of sales for First

Look Studios. Previously, he held executive sales posts at Modern Entertainment,

Tribune, Viacom and Republic Pictures. At ATI, he will focus on selling such

programs as Laura McKenzie's Traveler, World's Funniest Moments, Heroes Among

Us and the 2010 Hollywood Christmas Parade Benefiting Toys for Tots.