Lavelle Named SVP, Distribution at ATI
Gene
Lavelle has been named senior vice president of distribution at Associated
Television International, said James Romanovich, ATI's president of worldwide
media and entertainment.
Lavelle
will oversee the company's syndication division and contribute to sales to the international
and ancillary markets.
Lavelle most recently was VP of sales for First
Look Studios. Previously, he held executive sales posts at Modern Entertainment,
Tribune, Viacom and Republic Pictures. At ATI, he will focus on selling such
programs as Laura McKenzie's Traveler, World's Funniest Moments, Heroes Among
Us and the 2010 Hollywood Christmas Parade Benefiting Toys for Tots.
