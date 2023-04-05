Lauren Gellert, Programming Head at WE tv, Will Leave AMC Networks

Lauren Gellert, executive VP of development and original programming for WE tv, is leaving this month to pursue new opportunities, parent company AMC Networks said.

AMC Networks said Gellert was responsible for bringing reality series including Marriage Boot Camp, Growing Up Hip Hop and Love After Lockup to WE tv.

No successor has yet been named.

In 2020, AMC put WE tv and streaming service ALLBLK are under centralized leadership headed by general manager Brett Dismuke.

“Lauren has been the driving force behind WE tv’s original programming during a period of unquestioned growth, success and impact, even as viewing habits changed,” Dismuke said. “The network’s ability over the last decade to not only make shows, but to build reality franchises that spanned multiple successful series has been remarkable, and that is a credit to Lauren and her team. We wish her nothing but the best.”

Gellert joined AMC Networks in 2012 from Ion Media Networks, where she was responsible for unscripted series. Before that she was with RDF/Zodiak, TruTV, Court TV and VH1.

“I’m so grateful for my time at this company, for the shows we were able to bring into the homes of millions of viewers,“ Gellert said. I’ve loved every minute of the experience and feel incredibly blessed to have been able to work with our talent, our incredible production partners and our internal team to drive the business and brand forward. Our sweet spot at WE tv has always been putting real and relatable people up on screen, and that’s why the network has been able to have such an impact in the hearts and minds of our fans, across so many shows and reality franchises.”