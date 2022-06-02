Laura Barrón-López Named White House Correspondent at PBS NewsHour

Laura Barrón-López will be the White House correspondent at PBS NewsHour. She succeeds Yamiche Alcindor, who departed that post in January. She begins June 13.

Barrón-López comes from Politico, where she was White House correspondent since January 2021. She's also a political analyst at CNN, and will continue in that role.

“We have admired Laura’s work at Politico, CNN, and elsewhere, and are delighted to have her join the NewsHour team now on the critically important White House beat,” said Sara Just, senior executive producer at PBS NewsHour. “Laura’s passion for in depth reporting, contextual and nuanced storytelling will be an excellent fit at PBS NewsHour.”

PBS NewsHour produces the eponymous nightly newscast, anchored by Judy Woodruff, along with PBS News Weekend and Washington Week.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at PBS NewsHour," said Barrón-López. "NewsHour has a decades-long reputation as a destination for level-headed news and deep analysis. Viewers trust it for that, and that trust has never been more important than right now as domestic extremism and threats to democracy increase. I look forward to adding to NewsHour’s legacy of informing its viewers, holding the powerful to account, and lifting up a well-informed democracy.”

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported Barrón-López’s move to PBS.

Alcindor is anchor and moderator on PBS program Washington Week, and is the Washington correspondent at NBC News.

Barrón-López worked at the Washington Examiner and HuffPost before her stints at CNN and Politico. ■