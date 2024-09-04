Launch of ‘Vinnie Politan Investigates’ Highlights Start of Fall Season on Court TV

Court TV will launch its fall primetime lineup with the debut of a new series, Vinnie Politan Investigates.

Vinnie Politan Investigates features Court TV’s lead anchor taking a closer look at the latest high-profile cases. The show will air on weeknights at 9 p.m. ET, following Closing Arguments With Vinnie Politan.

E.W. Scripps-owned Court TV is also bringing back Victim To Verdict With Ted Rowlands for Season 2, beginning September 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Victim To Verdict will look back at news-making trials including Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard; the prosecution of Alec Baldwin; the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin; and the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

The primetime lineup will complement the major cases that Court TV plans to cover throughout the fall, including the must-watch Florida trials of both Sarah Boone and Donna Adelson, plus the case against Richard Allen — the alleged Delphi murderer — in Indiana.

“These series deliver the type of deep-dive coverage, storytelling and analysis our viewers expect from Court TV and our trusted talent like Vinnie and Ted,” Court TV head Ethan Nelson said. “Whether it’s covering the biggest cases of the day or breaking down the most historic trials of our time, nobody does it better than our team at Court TV.”