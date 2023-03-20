Court TV Gets Big Bounce From Alex Murdaugh Verdict

Another high-profile trial yielded big viewership numbers for Court TV.

During the six-week Alex Murdaugh murder trial, the E.W. Scripps-owned network said its viewership nearly tripled, compared to the network’s pre-trial average.

When the guilty verdict was rendered, viewership soared 600%.

The viewership was the highest since the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial last year.

On the digital front, the Murdaugh trial set a Court TV record with 4.8 million hours of viewing. Streaming of the trial increased 349%, nearly double that of the Depp-Heard trial.

Murdaugh was found guilty in the 2021 death of his wife and son. ■