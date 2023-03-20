Court TV Gets Big Bounce From Alex Murdaugh Verdict
Viewership jumps 600% when guilty decision rendered
Another high-profile trial yielded big viewership numbers for Court TV.
During the six-week Alex Murdaugh murder trial, the E.W. Scripps-owned network said its viewership nearly tripled, compared to the network’s pre-trial average.
When the guilty verdict was rendered, viewership soared 600%.
The viewership was the highest since the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial last year.
On the digital front, the Murdaugh trial set a Court TV record with 4.8 million hours of viewing. Streaming of the trial increased 349%, nearly double that of the Depp-Heard trial.
Murdaugh was found guilty in the 2021 death of his wife and son. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.