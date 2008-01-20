LATV Networks Grabs American Latino TV
LATV Networks, the hip multicast network for young Spanish speakers, acquired syndication/production company American Latino TV.
The multimillion-dollar deal represents LATV’s first acquisition and indicates its interest in the syndication market.
LATV’s shows, which include Mex 2 the Max and LATV en Concierto, are a mix of English- and Spanish-language, while American Latino’s are English. But LATV president and chief operating officer Howard Bolter said both aim for the same demographic.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.