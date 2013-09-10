Late-Night Welcomes 'Arsenio' Back With Open Arms
CBS Television Distribution's new late-night entry, The Arsenio Hall Show, got off to a strong start on Monday, Sept. 9, opening at a 1.9 rating/4 share metered-market household average, according to Nielsen, up 90% from its year-ago time periods.
The show's premiere also beat every other show in late-night - including NBC's The Tonight Show and CBS' The Late Show - with a 1.0/4 among adults 18-49 and a 1.2/5 among adults 25-54.
Arsenio also improved 19% over its lead-ins, jumping to a 1.9/4 from a 1.6/3. On Tribune's WPIX New York, Arsenio jumped 60% over its lead-in, winning the time period among key adult demographics and finishing behind only The Late Show with David Letterman in households.
On Tribune's KTLA Los Angeles, Arsenio gained 88% versus its local news lead-in and won the time period with a 3.2/9 in households.
Guests on Arsenio's first night back in late-night after 19 years off the air included Chris Tucker, Paula Abdul, Snoop Dogg and a taped appearance from Arsenio's friend and now rival, Jay Leno.
Meanwhile, Warner Bros.' Bethenny, which premiered in daytime on Monday, Sept. 9, opened at a 1.2/4 in households, even with its year-ago time periods and off 7% from its lead-in.
Among women 25-54, Bethenny averaged a 0.8/5, up 32% from its 0.6/4 year-ago time period average and up 14% from its 0.7/4 lead-ins.
CTD's The Test premiered at a 0.7/2, down 22% from its 0.9/3 lead-in and down 12% from its 0.8/3 year-ago time period average. Among women 25-54, The Test averaged a 0.5/4, even with its lead-ins and up 25% from its 0.4/3 year-ago-time period averages.
SPT's Queen Latifah, the third big syndication talk launch this season, premieres next Monday, Sept. 16.
