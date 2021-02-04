‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ Back on HBO Feb. 14

Season eight of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver starts on HBO Sunday, Feb. 14. HBO calls the show “a satirical, insightful and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe,” with host Oliver offering “hilarious, much-needed perspective on today’s pressing political, social and cultural issues.”

HBO cited the pandemic and the Biden administration as two topics Last Week Tonight will examine in the new season.

The show has received 20 Emmys since it premiered in 2014. Season seven picked up four, including outstanding variety talk series.

Last Week Tonight is produced for HBO by Avalon and Sixteen String Jack Productions. The executive producers are John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor. Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner direct.