Last Chance U: Basketball Returns to Netflix
Season two shows East Los Angeles College squad get back on the court
Last Chance U: Basketball’s second season is on Netflix December 13. The show returns to East Los Angeles College (ELAC) to look at its scrappy basketball team. There are eight episodes.
As the season begins, it’s a year after Covid caused an abrupt and emotional end to ELAC’s championship run in 2020. Coach John Mosley is eager to get back on the court with an almost entirely new roster of Huskies, including talented but troubled D1-level athletes looking for a last opportunity to make it. Off the court, players share their personal struggles of family instability, mental health and homelessness.
“Viewers will follow the team’s journey as players work to overcome personal demons and fight for their spot on the court,” according to Netflix.
Greg Whiteley, Adam Leibowitz and Daniel George McDonald direct.
Last Chance U followed various junior college football teams.
Last Chance U: Basketball is a Netflix production in association with GQ Studios, Endgame Entertainment, One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. Executive producers are Greg Whiteley, Joe LaBracio, Lucas Smith and James D. Stern. ■
