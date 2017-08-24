Season Three of ‘Last Chance U’ in the Works at Netflix

Netflix docu-series Last Chance U will be back for a third season. A close-up look at junior college football, the series heads from the south to the heartland as it examines the gridiron goings-on at Independence Community College in Kansas, where the Independence Pirates are coming off their first winning season in 10 years.



According to Netflix, Last Chance U “will continue to follow the lives of elite athletes who deal with personal dramas, past mistakes and future goals as they hopefully realize their dreams of competing at the next level.”



“While we now have the opportunity to head to Kansas, we hope to revisit the people we've grown to love over the past two seasons of Last Chance U,” said director Greg Whiteley. “We are forever grateful to the talented team at East Mississippi Community College who dedicated months of their lives in Scooba and trusted us to tell their incredible stories.”



Last Chance U is a Netflix production in association with Condé Nast Entertainment, Endgame Entertainment and One Potato Productions. It is executive produced by Greg Whiteley, Joe LaBracio, Dawn Ostroff, Lucas Smith, James Stern, Ben Cotner, Adam Del Deo and Lisa Nishimura.



The series was inspired by a feature in GQ Magazine.