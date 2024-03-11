Larry Audas, WFMY Greensboro-WZDX Huntsville GM, Sets Retirement

Larry Audas, president and general manager of WFMY Greensboro and WZDX Huntsville has announced his retirement. He’s been with Tegna, and Gannett before that, for 29 years, and has worked in broadcasting for 47 years.

Audas plans to step down April 30.

“Off we go to better serve kids, grandkids and the most supportive wife ever, together every step of our nomadic travels,” Audas said in a memo to staff.

Audas took over at the Greensboro, North Carolina, station in 2011 and at the Huntsville, Alabama, station in 2020. Before that, he was president and general manager of KTHV Little Rock, Arkansas, for nine years. Previously, Audas was news director at WLTX Columbia (South Carolina).

Before moving up to management, Audas was an anchor at KTHV, KPRC Houston and KFOR Oklahoma City.

“Rather than some personal merit, by the literal grace of God have we enjoyed and survived parts of six crazy, exhilarating, exhausting decades of news, challenge and change,” Audas said in his memo. “My very best wishes and sincere gratitude as you continue to press forward beyond my late April departure.”