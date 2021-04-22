Cami Anthony Named WFMY Marketing Director

Cami Anthony has been named marketing director at WFMY in Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem. Anthony, currently managing editor at the station, starts in the new role June 1. Tegna owns WFMY, a CBS affiliate.

(Image credit: WFMY)

Anthony had been assistant news director and executive producer at WFMY. She started at the station 14 years ago, after graduating from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

“Cami knows news and our community inside and out,” said WFMY president/GM Larry Audas. “That she will use deep experience and grow the marketing side of our audience focus is a huge plus. She’s a pro, genuinely cares, and will further connect our brand with the WFMY family of viewers, consumers and clients.”

The market, known as the Triad, is DMA No. 47.

“One of the main reasons I have roots here is my love for the Triad. All of its rich history, growing cultural scene, and friendly people have me hooked,” said Anthony. “I can’t wait to dive deeper into this community in my new role.”