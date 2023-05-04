Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey Among the Dozen Celebs Lined Up for ‘Stars on Mars’

Fox has shared the 12 celebrities, including Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who will take part in the competition series Stars on Mars. The show premieres June 5 and William Shatner hosts.

Armstrong is a former professional cyclist. Rousey is a former UFC champ. Mintz-Plasse is an actor whose film credits include Superbad and Neighbors.

Joining those three on the show are comedian Natasha Leggero, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, TV personality Tom Schwartz, NFL star Richard Sherman, singer Tinashe, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, entrepreneur and artist Tallulah Willis and actress Ariel Winter, who was in the cast of Modern Family.

From a space station, the contestants will eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other. They will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and must use their brains, brawn and charm to outlast the competition and claim the title of “brightest star in the galaxy.”

The show is produced by Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha are executive producers, along with showrunner Charles Wachter.