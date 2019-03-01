Laff to Launch 'According to Jim' in Access

Disney’s According to Jim will debut on diginet Laff on Monday, the network said Friday. It will air in two-hour blocks on weeknights from 5 to 7 p.m.

According to Jim stars Jim Belushi as an easy-going Chicago suburbanite and Courtney Thorne-Smith as his wife, Cheryl. The couple has three children, and in season seven, Cheryl gives birth to twins to make it five. Jim’s best friend is Cheryl’s brother, Andy (Larry Joe Campbell) while Cheryl’s bestie is her sister Dana, played by Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

The comedy, which was created by Tracy Newman and Jonathan Stark, aired on ABC from 2001 to 2009. It made its broadcast syndication debut in fall 2006.

According to Jim is the latest sitcom to join the E. W. Scripps-owned diginet’s comedy lineup, which also includes Home Improvement, 3rdRock from the Sun, That '70s Show, The Drew Carey Show, Night Court, Spin City and more.