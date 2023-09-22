Lachlan Murdoch's Pay Flat At $21.8 Million For 2023

Lachlan Murdoch, named this week to succeed his father Rupert Murdoch as chairman of Fox Corp., received total compensation of $21.8 million in fiscal 2023, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lachlan Murdoch, executive change and CEO at Fox, received roughly the same amount of compensation for 2022. His 2023 pay included a salary of $5 million, incentive plan compensation of $4.4 million, stock awards of $5.8 million and option awards of $1.8 million.

Rupert Murdoch took 2023 compensation of $21.9 million, up from $18.4 million in 2022.