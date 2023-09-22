Lachlan Murdoch's Pay Flat At $21.8 Million For 2023
Rupert Murdoch’s compensation rose to $22.9 million
Lachlan Murdoch, named this week to succeed his father Rupert Murdoch as chairman of Fox Corp., received total compensation of $21.8 million in fiscal 2023, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Lachlan Murdoch, executive change and CEO at Fox, received roughly the same amount of compensation for 2022. His 2023 pay included a salary of $5 million, incentive plan compensation of $4.4 million, stock awards of $5.8 million and option awards of $1.8 million.
Rupert Murdoch took 2023 compensation of $21.9 million, up from $18.4 million in 2022.
Viet Dihn, who is leaving his post as Fox’s Chief legal and policy officer, received $10.7 million in compensation.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.