KXTV Sacramento to Give 'Security Brief' a Primetime Shot

Tegna is giving The Security Brief with Paul Viollis a shot in primetime on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9 to 11 p.m. on ABC affiliate KXTV Sacramento.

The crime-focused talk show will air two episodes titled “Craigslist Killers” and “Hostage at Gunpoint.”

Tegna, Scripps and Sinclair Broadcast Group all are running four-week tests of the show, starting Dec. 21. The primetime airing is a sort of sneak peek in Sacramento. Besides that market, the show will air in Denver, Atlanta, Seattle, Detroit, Kansas City, Missouri, and Tucson, Arizona.

Executive producer Terry Murphy and producing partner (and son) Patrick W. Murphy already have 75 episodes in the can with plans to produce 75 more so if any of the station groups want to keep running the show after the test, they can.