‘Kudlow’ to Replace ‘Kennedy’ on Fox Business

Kennedy, hosted by Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, will air for the last time June 1 on Fox Business Network, B+C has learned, with reruns of the Larry Kudlow show Kudlow moving into the 7 p.m. ET slot Monday through Thursday starting June 5.

Kudlow airs in the 4 p.m. weekday slot. The host, who was assistant to the president for economic policy and director of the National Economic Council under President Trump, joined Fox Business in 2021.

Kennedy host Montgomery will remain at Fox News Media, popping up on other programs, including Outnumbered and The Five, to discuss news, politics and pop culture. She also hosts the Fox News podcast “Kennedy Saves the World" and is currently on a comedy tour with Jimmy Failla of Fox News Radio.

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery joined Fox Business Network as a contributor in 2012 and Kennedy launched in 2015. She got her start in television as a VJ on MTV in 1992.

Fridays are also seeing a change at Fox Business, with Wall Street Journal at Large with Gerry Baker no longer in the 7:30 p.m. slot, and Barron’s Roundtable moving into that slot. Barron’s Roundtable is currently on Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Baker will continue to contribute to Fox News Media.

Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street is on at 7 p.m. on Fridays.