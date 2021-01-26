Larry Kudlow Joining Fox Business Network

Former White House Economic advisor Larry Kudlow, himself a former business show co-host (CNBC's Kudlow & Cramer), is joining Fox Business Network as a contributor.

He will host his own weekday program in addition to providing "expert financial analysis on domestic and global affairs across all Fox News Media platforms."

"Fox News Media was among the first news organizations in the country to understand the critical importance of the relationship between Washington and Wall Street," said Kudlow. "I’ve long admired their insightful coverage and am excited to join many of my former colleagues now at FBN, creating a show that speaks to the real issues truly impacting Americans."

Kudlow was assistant to the president for economic policy and director of the National Economic Council starting in 2018.