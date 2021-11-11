KTRK Houston To Stream Astroworld Tragedy Town Hall

ABC-owned KTRK-TV Houston (ABC13) will stream a town hall Thursday (Nov. 11) on the chaos at the Astroworld Travis Scott concert.



The 8-9 p.m. event will feature anchor Tom Abrahams and reporters Mycah Hatfield and Roxie Bustamante along with a panel including concert attendees, Houston rapper BunB, Rep. Al Green (D-Tex.), a crowd science expert and legal analyst.



Viewers can submit questions via ABC13.com or the station's news smart phone app. The town hall will stream on the site and app, as well as ABC13 connected TV apps on Roku, Fire TV Apple TV and Google TV.



The concert last Friday (Nov. 5) at NRG Park in Houston left eight dead and some 300 injured.



The tragedy has generated more than half a hundred lawsuits from over 100 plaintiffs, according to reports.