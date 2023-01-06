KRON San Francisco To Air 16 HBCU Basketball Games

KRON San Francisco will air 16 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) basketball games this winter. The games happen Saturday mornings, starting January 7, and cover eight weeks, with a doubleheader on each Saturday.

All 16 games will be preceded by 30-minute pregame show, HBCU GameTime. The first Saturday game is 9 a.m. and the second one tips off at noon.

The action starts with Johnson C. Smith versus Elizabeth City State, then Claflin against Bowie State, January 7.

Games will feature teams from the CIAA, which includes Winston-Salem State University, Bowie State University, Virginia State University, Fayetteville State University, Elizabeth City State University, Virginia Union University, Shaw University and Lincoln University.

The games are provided to KRON by PRC Communications through its Black College Sports Broadcasting Network division.

Nexstar owns KRON, a MyNetworkTV affiliate. ■